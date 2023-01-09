Watch live: House votes on the rules package for the 118th Congress

The House is moving to its first order of business after selecting a Speaker: voting on a rules package for the 118th Congress, which has already come under scrutiny from some Republicans.

The terms were central to GOP negotiations last week, with Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) offering a number of concessions to lock up the Speakership.

After the rules are adopted, the House is scheduled to take up the Family and Small Business Taxpayer Protection Act, which calls for rescinding the funding for the IRS that was included in the Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act.

