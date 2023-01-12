trending:

Video

Watch live: Biden delivers remarks on the economy

by TheHill.com - 01/12/23 8:52 AM ET
President Biden on Thursday morning is slated to deliver remarks on the economy and his administration’s efforts to tackle inflation.

Biden’s comments come after the December jobs report which showed the U.S. added 223,000 jobs in December and brought the unemployment rate down to 3.5 percent from 3.7 percent in November, according to the Labor Department. The employment gain still came in above economists’ expectations and without other warning signs of an overheating economy.

Wage growth continued to slow in December, according to the report, as earnings rose 0.3 percent on the month and 4.6 percent over the past 12 months.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET.

