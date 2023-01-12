trending:

Watch live: Karine Jean-Pierre holds press briefing

by TheHill.com - 01/12/23 11:30 AM ET
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Thursday afternoon is slated to hold a press briefing.

The briefing comes after it was announced earlier Thursday morning that the annual inflation rate fell from 7.1 percent in November to 6.5 percent in December. The figures mark six straight months of receding annual price growth. 

The administration is also facing controversy after lawyers for Biden found a box of classified documents in his office at the University of Pennsylvania, and a second batch of classified documents was reportedly discovered by White House aides in a separate location just days later.

The event is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. ET.

