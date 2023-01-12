trending:

Video

Watch live: Garland makes announcement amid special counsel speculation on Biden docs

by The Hill Staff - 01/12/23 1:05 PM ET
Attorney General Merrick Garland will make an announcement Thursday afternoon, addressing the public the same day the White House confirmed the discovery of a second batch of classified documents from President Biden’s tenure as vice president.

The announcement comes as the Justice Department is under pressure to appoint a special counsel to oversee an investigation into the potential mishandling of the records.

The remarks are scheduled to begin at 1:15 p.m. ET.

Watch live in the video above.

