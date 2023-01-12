Watch live: Garland makes announcement amid special counsel speculation on Biden docs
Attorney General Merrick Garland will make an announcement Thursday afternoon, addressing the public the same day the White House confirmed the discovery of a second batch of classified documents from President Biden’s tenure as vice president.
The announcement comes as the Justice Department is under pressure to appoint a special counsel to oversee an investigation into the potential mishandling of the records.
The remarks are scheduled to begin at 1:15 p.m. ET.
Watch live in the video above.
