trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Video

Watch live: Karine Jean-Pierre holds press briefing

by TheHill.com - 01/18/23 1:00 PM ET
by TheHill.com - 01/18/23 1:00 PM ET

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Wednesday afternoon is slated to hold a press briefing.

Jean-Pierre has faced continuing questions concerning the discovery of classified documents from the Obama administration at Biden’s old office at the University of Pennsylvania and at his home in Delaware. 

The press secretary insisted that the White House is cooperating with investigations now led by special counsel Robert Hur, appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland but working independently.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has expressed an intention for Congress to investigate as well. Republicans have said that Biden is receiving better treatment than former President Trump has in the inquiry into classified documents found at Trump’s Florida estate. Democrats, however, point to a pronounced contrast between what they characterize as the Biden administration’s transparency and Trump’s obstructionism.

The event is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

Tags Biden biden administration Biden documents Biden documents inflation Joe Biden Karine Jean-Pierre Kevin McCarthy Merrick Garland Obama Politics of the United States Trump United States Washington D.C. White House press briefing

More Video News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump trounces DeSantis in potential GOP primary match-up, new poll finds
  2. McCarthy goes on attack against red-state Senate Democrats
  3. White House charges GOP with hypocrisy on Trump, Biden 
  4. Study suggests US freshwater fish highly contaminated with ‘forever ...
  5. White House rips appointment of ‘extreme MAGA members’ to House Oversight ...
  6. Here are the 10 states with the least healthy populations
  7. What is ChatGPT? AI technology sends schools scrambling to preserve learning
  8. Five ways a debt limit crisis could derail the US economy
  9. Polar bear kills woman, boy in Alaska
  10. The eight Senate seats most likely to flip in 2024
  11. Harvard Medical School announces withdrawal from U.S. News & World Report ...
  12. How the war in Ukraine could end sooner than expected
  13. George Santos gets two committee assignments
  14. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Paul Gosar land Oversight committee assignments after ...
  15. Wyoming lawmakers propose ban on electric vehicle sales
  16. DeSantis prohibits Florida state-run fund managers from considering ESG factors
  17. Authorities seize crypto website Bitzlato, arrest founder for allegedly ...
  18. CNN considers prime-time comic host as Gutfeld thrives on Fox 
Load more

Video

See all Video