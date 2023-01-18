Watch live: Karine Jean-Pierre holds press briefing

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Wednesday afternoon is slated to hold a press briefing.

Jean-Pierre has faced continuing questions concerning the discovery of classified documents from the Obama administration at Biden’s old office at the University of Pennsylvania and at his home in Delaware.

The press secretary insisted that the White House is cooperating with investigations now led by special counsel Robert Hur, appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland but working independently.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has expressed an intention for Congress to investigate as well. Republicans have said that Biden is receiving better treatment than former President Trump has in the inquiry into classified documents found at Trump’s Florida estate. Democrats, however, point to a pronounced contrast between what they characterize as the Biden administration’s transparency and Trump’s obstructionism.

The event is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. ET.

