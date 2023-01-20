Watch live: Biden welcomes bipartisan group of mayors to White House

President Biden on Friday afternoon is slated to welcome a bipartisan group of mayors attending the U.S. Conference of Mayors Winter Meeting to the White House and deliver remarks touting several achievements from the past two years.

The visit to the White House comes one day after four mayors from across the country called on Congress to prioritize serving local communities over party politics at The Hill’s Future of Cities: Mayor’s Forum.

The mayors representing both large and small cities spoke to The Hill editor-in-chief Bob Cusack about the issues facing their communities as they emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic and look to tackle challenges like infrastructure, climate change and affordable housing.

The White House event is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET.

