trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Video

Watch live: White House press briefing

by TheHill.com - 01/23/23 11:00 AM ET
by TheHill.com - 01/23/23 11:00 AM ET

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is slated to hold a press briefing on Monday afternoon.

The briefing comes as President Biden faces more scrutiny over the discovery of additional classified documents at his home in Wilmington, Del., on Friday.

The press secretary has insisted the White House is cooperating with an investigation led by special counsel Robert Hur, who was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland but is working independently.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

Tags Biden Biden documents Biden documents Biden Ukraine aid Joe Biden Karine Jean-Pierre Merrick Garland Politics of the United States Roe v. Wade Roe v. Wade United States Washington D.C. White House press briefing White House press briefing

More Video News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Santos’s financial woes pile up, threatening his political career  
  2. Jeffries submits Schiff, Swalwell for Intel panel, forcing fight with McCarthy
  3. Police identify deceased 72-year-old suspect in Monterey Park mass shooting 
  4. How Arizona, California and other states are trying to generate a whole new ...
  5. Human microchip implants take center stage
  6. George Santos on drag photos: ‘I had fun at a festival’
  7. ChatGPT passes Wharton Business School test: research paper  
  8. Democrats reach agreement with GOP on House committee ratios
  9. McConnell is a key player in approaching debt ceiling fight
  10. Democrats see Mississippi governor’s race as ripe for an upset
  11. Netflix is preparing to charge for password sharing: Here’s what we know
  12. Comer: Investigating Biden family like ‘tracking a bleeding bear through a ...
  13. Harris speaks to Florida lawmakers about DeSantis rejection of African American ...
  14. La Niña shows signs of ending. Is El Niño next?
  15. McCarthy tries to get out of his box on debt ceiling 
  16. Gallego announces campaign for Sinema Senate seat
  17. Katherine Clark’s daughter arrested in clash with police at Boston protest 
  18. Supreme Court is unusually late with first opinion of term
Load more

Video

See all Video