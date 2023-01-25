Watch live: White House press briefing

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is slated to hold a press briefing on Wednesday afternoon.

The briefing comes as the Biden administration faces scrutiny over the discovery of additional classified documents at President Biden’s home in Wilmington, Del., on Friday.

The press secretary has insisted the White House is cooperating with an investigation led by special counsel Robert Hur, who was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland but is working independently.

The briefing also comes after documents with classified markings were found at former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home last week. Pence’s team notified the National Archives last Wednesday that a small number of documents were “inadvertently boxed and transported” to the former vice president’s home at the end of the last administration.

The event is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. ET.

