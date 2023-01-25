trending:

Watch live: Schiff, Swalwell, Omar hold briefing on McCarthy’s committee assignments

by TheHill.com - 01/25/23 11:36 AM ET
U.S. Capitol
Greg Nash
The U.S. Capitol is seen from the Cannon House Office Building in Washington, D.C., on Friday, January 20, 2023.

Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff (Calif.), Eric Swalwell (Calif.), and Ilhan Omar (Minn.) on Wednesday morning are slated to hold a press briefing on committee assignments for this Congress.

The briefing comes after Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Tuesday formally rejected Schiff and Swalwell from serving on the House Intelligence Committee, and has also vowed to block Omar from sitting on the House Foreign Affairs Committee as a rebuke for previous comments she made that were critical of Israel and its supporters.

Omar’s situation, however, is different from that of Schiff or Swalwell. While McCarthy has the unilateral authority to block appointments to the Intelligence Committee, the full House must ratify committee membership for the Foreign Affairs panel — meaning a majority of the chamber will have to vote to block the congresswoman from serving.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 11:45 a.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

