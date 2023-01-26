trending:

Watch live: House Minority Leader Jeffries holds weekly press briefing

by The Hill staff - 01/26/23 9:12 AM ET
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) on Thursday morning is slated to hold a weekly press briefing.

The briefing comes days after the GOP unveiled their proposed change to the federal tax system, dubbed the Fair Tax Act. The proposal would abolish the federal tax code and replace it with a new national 30 percent sales tax. Republicans have stepped up their criticism of the IRS after the agency’s budget was boosted by Democrats last year through the Inflation Reduction Act.

The president and Democratic leaders have slammed the GOP plan and vowed during a meeting on Tuesday to block Republicans from trying to “wreck” the economy.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET.

