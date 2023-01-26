Watch live: Sens. Booker, Menendez, Reps. Ocasio-Cortez, Casar urge reversal of Title 42 expansion

Democratic Sens. Bob Menendez (N.J.) and Cory Booker (N.J.) and Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.) and Greg Casar (Texas) on Thursday will hold a press conference to discuss a joint effort on recent border policies announced by the Biden administration and urge for the reversal of the Title 42 expansion and President Biden’s proposed asylum transit ban.

The press conference comes a week after human rights and immigration advocacy groups sent a letter to Biden taking aim at the proposed ban, whereby potential asylum-seekers could be made ineligible for entry into the United States by virtue of escaping dangers at home or on the migrant trail.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET.

