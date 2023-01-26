Watch live: Memphis DA gives updates on Tyre Nichols case

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy on Thursday afternoon is slated to hold a press briefing on the investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols, a Black man who died after a violent arrest by Memphis police earlier this month.

The district attorney is expected to discuss the investigation into the five fired officers in the incident. All five were charged with second-degree murder on Thursday.

Second-degree murder is punishable by 15 to 60 years in prison under Tennessee law.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.