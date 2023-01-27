Watch live: White House press briefing

trending:

by TheHill.com - 01/27/23 11:00 AM ET
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is slated to hold a press briefing on Friday afternoon.

The briefing comes as the Biden administration continues to face scrutiny over the discovery of additional classified documents at President Biden’s home in Wilmington, Del., last week.

The press secretary has insisted the White House is cooperating with an investigation led by special counsel Robert Hur, who was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland but is working independently.

The president is also grappling with a potential standoff with House Republicans on the national debt ceiling, saying he will not negotiate with those who are demanding spending cuts in exchange for raising the ceiling.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Tags Biden Biden administration biden administration Biden documents Biden documents debt ceiling Karine Jean-Pierre Merrick Garland Politics Politics of the United States Roe v. Wade United States United States Washington D.C. White House press briefing

