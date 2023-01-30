Watch live: President Biden delivers remarks on infrastructure

President Biden on Monday afternoon is slated to deliver remarks on infrastructure in Baltimore.

He is expected to touch on the bipartisan infrastructure law and how its funding will be used to replace the 150-year old Baltimore and Potomac Tunnel.

The replacement rail tunnel is set to improve the travel woes of millions of commuters who face delays down the existing 1.4-mile Baltimore and Potomac Tunnel, which first opened just after the Civil War in the mid-19th century.

The new tunnel, which will be named after Maryland abolitionist Frederick Douglass, will create approximately 20,000 direct construction jobs, according to the White House, as part of the bipartisan infrastructure law’s $66 billion investment in passenger rail.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2:45 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.