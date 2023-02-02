Watch live: Biden delivers remarks at National Prayer Breakfast
President Biden on Thursday morning is slated to deliver remarks at the National Prayer Breakfast, which will be attended by members of Congress, Vice President Harris and other administration officials.
The breakfast is organized by the National Prayer Breakfast Foundation, headed by former Sen. Mark Pryor (D-Ark.).
The event is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. ET.
