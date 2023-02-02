trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Video

Watch live: House Minority Leader Jeffries holds weekly press conference

by TheHill.com - 02/02/23 10:45 AM ET
by TheHill.com - 02/02/23 10:45 AM ET

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) on Thursday morning is slated to deliver his weekly press briefing.

He is expected to touch on Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) move to bar Reps. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) from the House Intelligence Committee, and McCarthy’s effort to boot Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) off of the Foreign Intelligence Committee.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

Tags Eric Swalwell Hakeem Jeffries Hakeem Jeffries Hakeem Jeffries House Democrats House Democrats House Minority Leader Ilhan Omar Ilhan Omar Politics United States Washington D.C.

More Video News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McConnell pulls rival Rick Scott off powerful Commerce Committee 
  2. Eyeing defense spending cuts, House GOP targets military ‘wokeness’
  3. Parents pay at least one monthly bill for 40 percent of millennials
  4. CDC warns not to use eye drop brand as it investigates death, infections across ...
  5. Maxwell Frost hits back at Jim Jordan over his Tyre Nichols comments
  6. DeSantis’s record on COVID-19: Here’s what he said and did
  7. Trump’s tall tale of the tape
  8. House to vote on resolution removing Omar from panel 
  9. House passes bill to end coronavirus-era telework policies for executive ...
  10. Republicans introduce second impeachment article for Mayorkas
  11. Larry Hogan says he will support Trump if he’s the nominee
  12. Trump taunts Haley about past statements on challenging him
  13. North Korea warns US of ‘overwhelming nuclear force’
  14. Scott: ‘I don’t think it made any sense’ for McConnell to boot me from ...
  15. Trump vows to punish doctors, hospitals that provide gender-affirming care to ...
  16. GOP senators rally to defend DeSantis from Trump attacks 
  17. GOP moves to stop unelectable Senate candidates
  18. House Dems eye discharge petition as escape hatch on debt ceiling 
Load more

Video

See all Video