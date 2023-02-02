Watch live: House Minority Leader Jeffries holds weekly press conference
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) on Thursday morning is slated to deliver his weekly press briefing.
He is expected to touch on Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) move to bar Reps. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) from the House Intelligence Committee, and McCarthy’s effort to boot Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) off of the Foreign Intelligence Committee.
The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
