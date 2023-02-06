Watch live: White House press briefing

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is slated to hold a press briefing on Monday afternoon along with National Economic Council Director Brian Deese.

The briefing comes after President Biden ordered the military to shoot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon on Saturday after it had been traveling through U.S. airspace for days.

China has said the aircraft was a civilian weather balloon blown off course, but a top U.S. defense official said Sunday that the balloon was “clearly crossing over sensitive sites” during the flyover, particularly looking to monitor sensitive military areas.

The balloon crashed down 60,000 feet off the coast of the Carolinas. Authorities recovered some of the wreckage and have warned civilians not to touch any additional debris that may wash ashore.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2:15 p.m. ET.

