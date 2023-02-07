trending:

Watch live: Officials testify before House panel on security at the southern border

by TheHill.com - 02/07/23 9:44 AM ET
U.S. Customs and Border Protection chief patrol agents Gloria Chavez (Rio Grande Valley Sector) and John Modlin (Tucson Sector) on Tuesday are slated to testify before the House Oversight and Accountability Committee on security along the nation’s southern border.

Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) is holding the hearing to gather facts from U.S. Border Patrol employees who are working at the border.

“Next week, we will hear firsthand from the Border Patrol about this humanitarian and national security crisis,” Comer said last week. “Oversight Republicans are committed to holding the Biden Administration accountable for its dereliction of duty and look forward to hearing testimony from those on the ground battling this crisis.”

The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

