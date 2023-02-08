trending:

Watch live: President Biden delivers remarks on the economy

by TheHill.com - 02/08/23 12:48 PM ET
President Biden on Wednesday afternoon is slated to deliver remarks on the economy from DeForest, Wis.

He is expected to tout how his economic plan is creating good-paying, union jobs and delivering results for the American people.

The remarks come after a stronger-than-expected jobs report from the Labor Department showed the economy added 517,000 jobs in January, far exceeding economists’ expectations. Unemployment also dipped down to 3.4 percent last month, according to the data.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

