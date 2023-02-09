Watch live: Southwest Airlines executive testifies before Senate panel

Southwest Airlines COO Andrew Watterson and other aviation officials are testifying Thursday morning before the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee after Southwest had a winter travel breakdown that included thousands of flight cancellations.

The company executive plans to apologize for the fiasco and state that Southwest is confident that recent technological upgrades will help avoid any more future mass cancellations.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.