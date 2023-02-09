Watch live: Senate hearing on suspected Chinese spy balloon

The Senate Appropriations Defense Subcommittee on Thursday morning is slated to hold a briefing on the suspected Chinese spy balloon that was shot down over the weekend.

The U.S. shot down a Chinese surveillance balloon off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday after the high-altitude balloon spent the last week traveling across the country, according to the Pentagon.

U.S. military commanders had previously declined to shoot down the balloon, which was estimated to be about the size of three school buses and traveling at about 60,000 feet, due to safety concerns on the ground, according The Associated Press.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10:15 a.m. ET.

