Watch live: White House press briefing

by TheHill.com - 02/13/23 11:56 AM ET
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Monday afternoon is slated to hold a press conference.

The briefing comes after the U.S. shot down an “unidentified” object over Lake Huron on Sunday, which brings the number of downed aerial objects to four in about a week.

U.S. officials confirmed that the military shot down the unidentified aerial object, which was first spotted Saturday, because it posed a threat to civilian aviation.

The event is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET.

