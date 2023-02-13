Watch live: White House press briefing
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Monday afternoon is slated to hold a press conference.
The briefing comes after the U.S. shot down an “unidentified” object over Lake Huron on Sunday, which brings the number of downed aerial objects to four in about a week.
U.S. officials confirmed that the military shot down the unidentified aerial object, which was first spotted Saturday, because it posed a threat to civilian aviation.
The event is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
