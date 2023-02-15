trending:

Watch live: Senate Armed Services Committee to discuss aerial objects, global security

by TheHill.com - 02/15/23 9:36 AM ET
The United States Senate Armed Services Committee on Wednesday is slated to discuss global security and will likely bring up the recent spate of aerial objects over the U.S.

The committee will hear testimony from witnesses including Bonny Lin, director of the China Power Project and senior fellow at the Center for Strategic & International Studies; Fiona Hill, a senior fellow at the Center on the United States and Europe at The Brookings Institution; and Roger Zakheim, director of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute.

Subjects covered will likely also include a discussion about the Russian war with Ukraine.

The event is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. ET.

