Watch live: Officials testify before Senate panel on the trafficking of fentanyl

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee is slated to discuss illicit fentanyl trafficking.According to CDC estimates, from January 2021 to January 2022, roughly 71 thousand Americans died of drug overdoses involving synthetic opioids such as fentanyl. In January of 2023, the U.S. sanctioned three fentanyl traffickers, as a part of a larger effort to impede the fentanyl supply chain.The committee will hear testimony from witnesses including Todd Robinson, Assistant Secretary of State, Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs at the U.S. Department of State; Anne Milgram, Administrator at the Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Department of Justice; and Dr. Rahul Gupta, Director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy, at the Executive Office of the President. The event is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. ET.