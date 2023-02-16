trending:

Watch live: White House press briefing

by TheHill.com - 02/16/23 11:56 AM ET
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Thursday afternoon is slated to deliver a press briefing.

The briefing comes as President Biden faces calls to address the country over several aerial objects shot down this month, as well as criticism of its response to a freight train carrying hazardous materials that was derailed in East Palestine, Ohio.

The Environmental Protection Agency’s response is sparking frustration from locals and environmentalists, who say it has been insufficient and confusing. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) ordered an evacuation of the town as an emergency crew conducted a controlled burn to prevent a possible explosion.  

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 12:45 p.m. ET.

