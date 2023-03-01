Video Watch live: Jury to visit crime scene in Murdaugh trial ahead of closing arguments by TheHill.com - 03/01/23 11:15 AM ET Facebook Share Twitter Tweet ... More by TheHill.com - 03/01/23 11:15 AM ET Facebook Share Twitter Tweet ... More Share ✕ Twitter Twitter Facebook Facebook LinkedIn LinkedIn Whatsapp Whatsapp Email Email Closing arguments in the Alex Murdaugh trial are slated for Wednesday, as jurors return from a visit to the crime scene at the Murdaugh family estate this morning. Jury visits are not common and can be a risky court strategy for both sides, as it is a less controlled environment than a courtroom and jurors may notice different things at the site.The case revolves around Murdaugh, a disbarred attorney from South Carolina, who is accused of killing his wife and son in June 2021. The event is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. ET.Watch the live video above. Tags alex murdaugh alex murdaugh double murder islandton jury view jury visit murdaugh trial Murdaugh Trial South Carolina South Carolina Trial United States Facebook Share Twitter Tweet ... More Share ✕ Twitter Twitter Facebook Facebook LinkedIn LinkedIn Whatsapp Whatsapp Email Email More Video News See All Video Watch live: Senate Democrats hold press briefing by TheHill.com 55 mins ago Video / 55 mins ago Video Watch live: Biden delivers remarks at DHS 20th Anniversary Ceremony by TheHill.com 1 hour ago Video / 1 hour ago Video Watch live: House China committee holds first hearing by The Hill Staff 17 hours ago Video / 17 hours ago Video Watch live: Alex Murdaugh takes stand for second day of testimony by TheHill.com 5 days ago Video / 5 days ago See All Video/Hill.TV See all Hill.TV See all Video Rising Rising: March 1, 2023 by TheHill.com 03/01/23 11:40 AM ET Rising / 42 mins ago Rising Rising: February 28, 2023 by TheHill.com 02/28/23 11:05 AM ET Rising / 1 day ago Rising Rising: February 27, 2023 by TheHill.com 02/27/23 10:53 AM ET Rising / 2 days ago See all Hill.TV See all Video Top Stories See All Senate Schumer, Jeffries ask Murdoch to stop Fox hosts lying about 2020 election by Alexander Bolton 3 hours ago Senate / 3 hours ago Senate Senate group wades into tough talks on Social Security by Aris Folley 6 hours ago Senate / 6 hours ago House McCarthy, GOP pump brakes on release of Jan. 6 footage to Tucker Carlson by Emily Brooks and Mike Lillis 18 hours ago House / 18 hours ago In The Know Bill Maher: ‘I am afraid of Trump on a very personal level’ by Judy Kurtz 3 hours ago In The Know / 3 hours ago See All Most Popular McCarthy, GOP pump brakes on release of Jan. 6 footage to Tucker Carlson Schumer, Jeffries ask Murdoch to stop Fox hosts lying about 2020 election Bill Maher: ‘I am afraid of Trump on a very personal level’ China, Belarus call for cease-fire, negotiations in Ukraine Zero-calorie sweetener popular in keto diets linked to strokes, heart attacks Senate group wades into tough talks on Social Security Christie: Trump grand jury foreperson ‘did a lot of damage’ to case Vance pitches PPP for Ohio while other Republicans say to wait Watch live: Garland testifies before Senate panel at oversight hearing Feehery: Progressive DC government turning city into a dystopia The shepherd boy, the wolf and the threat to Israeli democracy Lightfoot ousted as Chicago mayor Trump’s polling strength causes heartburn for Senate GOP Ukraine may ‘strategically pull back’ from embattled Bakhmut: Zelensky ... 10 key figures who will — and won’t — be at CPAC What Biden’s FHA mortgage fee cut means for buyers Student loan forgiveness: Key statements from each justice House Republican eyeing legislation to prevent Santos from profiting off ... Load more Video Watch live: White House monkeypox response team holds briefing News See all Video