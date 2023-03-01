trending:

Video

Watch live: Jury to visit crime scene in Murdaugh trial ahead of closing arguments

by TheHill.com - 03/01/23 11:15 AM ET
Closing arguments in the Alex Murdaugh trial are slated for Wednesday, as jurors return from a visit to the crime scene at the Murdaugh family estate this morning. 

Jury visits are not common and can be a risky court strategy for both sides, as it is a less controlled environment than a courtroom and jurors may notice different things at the site.

The case revolves around Murdaugh, a disbarred attorney from South Carolina, who is accused of killing his wife and son in June 2021. 

The event is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.
