Watch live: Biden delivers remarks at DHS 20th Anniversary Ceremony

by TheHill.com - 03/01/23 11:15 AM ET
President Biden on Wednesday afternoon is slated to deliver remarks at the 20th anniversary celebration of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

DHS was created in response to the September 11, 2001 terrorist attack on the United States as part of a bolstered focus on national security.

Biden will visit the DHS headquarters in Washington, D.C. and is expected to call on Congress to expand funding for the agency.

The event is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. ET.

