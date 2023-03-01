Watch live: White House Press Briefing

trending:

by TheHill.com - 03/01/23 12:48 PM ET
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Wednesday afternoon is slated to hold a press briefing.

The briefing follows Biden’s appearance in Virginia on Tuesday, where he took aim at “MAGA Republicans,” accusing them of seeking to reduce or eliminate the Affordable Care Act.

It also comes a few days after Biden’s interview with ABC’s David Muir, in which he deflected questions about when he might announce his 2024 campaign, saying, “I’ve got other things to finish before I get into a full-blown campaign.”

The president in the interview also reiterated strong support for Ukraine’s defense, but once against said providing F-16 fighter planes to Kyiv was off the table — for now.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET.

