Watch live: Biden delivers remarks at House Democratic Caucus Issues Conference

by TheHill.com - 03/01/23 4:00 PM ET
President Biden on Wednesday evening is slated to deliver remarks at the House Democrats Caucus Issues Conference.

Biden is expected to touch on some achievements from his administration as well as Congress’ investments in infrastructure, industry and climate change.

The president is scheduled to speak at 6 p.m. ET.

