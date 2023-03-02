trending:

Watch live: Murdaugh defense team gives closing arguments

by TheHill.com - 03/02/23 9:20 AM ET
Defense attorneys for embattled South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh on Thursday morning are set to present their closing arguments.

State prosecutor Creighton Waters during closing arguments on Wednesday accused Murdaugh of killing his wife and son to buy time because of alleged financial crimes that were about to come to light.

Murdaugh has maintained his innocence throughout the trial.

The closing arguments are set to begin at 9:30 a.m. ET.

