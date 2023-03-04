trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Video

Watch live: Trump, Bolsonaro and more take the stage on Day 3 of CPAC

by THE HILL STAFF - 03/04/23 9:45 AM ET
by THE HILL STAFF - 03/04/23 9:45 AM ET

Former President Trump is set to deliver the keynote address at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Saturday evening. Before he takes the stage, the conference’s third day will also feature remarks from House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, among others.

Watch the event here.

Tags Elise Stefanik Jair Bolsonaro Lauren Boebert

More Video News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump reigns supreme at a diminished CPAC
  2. Texas property tax bill excludes divorced, LGBTQ couples from getting relief
  3. Michael Steele on Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘Just shut the hell up’
  4. Judiciary Democrats go after GOP ‘whistleblowers’ in FBI probes 
  5. Trump asks for roughly six-month delay in New York fraud case
  6. Mike Lindell calls DeSantis a ‘Trojan Horse’
  7. Pelosi on DC crime bill: I wish Biden ‘would’ve told us first’
  8. Why concerns are rising about drug-resistant Shigella infections
  9. George Santos introduces first bill — SALT relief
  10. Here are the states where residents will pay the biggest share of their income ...
  11. Manchin indicates opposition to Biden lands nominee over internal memo
  12. Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary blasts Ocasio-Cortez: ‘She kills jobs by the ...
  13. Twitter discloses another possible government censorship effort
  14. Top Ukrainian intelligence official: Russia will run out of ‘military ...
  15. Florida bill would require bloggers to register before writing about DeSantis
  16. Nevada Democrats face brewing civil war ahead of 2024
  17. New storm to bring yet more heavy snow to California
  18. Nobel Peace Prize winner sentenced to 10 years in prison by Belarusian court
Load more

Video

See all Video