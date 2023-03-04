Watch live: Trump, Bolsonaro and more take the stage on Day 3 of CPAC
Former President Trump is set to deliver the keynote address at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Saturday evening. Before he takes the stage, the conference’s third day will also feature remarks from House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, among others.
Watch the event here.
