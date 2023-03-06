trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Video

Watch live: Biden delivers remarks at Fire Fighters Legislative Conference

by TheHill.com - 03/06/23 11:13 AM ET
by TheHill.com - 03/06/23 11:13 AM ET

President Biden on Monday afternoon is slated to deliver remarks at the 2023 International Association of Fire Fighters Legislative Conference.

Biden is set to headline the event and will become the first sitting president to address the organization in almost 25 years. The International Association of Fire Fighters was the first major labor organization to endorse Biden during his 2020 campaign.

The president is scheduled to speak at 12:15 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

Tags Biden Biden administration biden administration International Association of Firefighters President Biden President Biden Unions United States Washington D.C.

More Video News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. ‘Horrifying’ flight diverted as some passengers vomit in 9-hour ...
  2. Wagner chief warns of collapse of Russian front line if there is retreat from ...
  3. DeSantis blasts 'leftist politicians,' touts Florida's 'massive gains' in ...
  4. Frost on DeSantis targeting Black, LGBTQ, transgender people: ‘it’s ...
  5. Trump blasts Rupert Murdoch in early morning social media post: How can he say ...
  6. Social Security, Medicare clash comes down to what constitutes a ‘cut’
  7. NYC mayor says Lori Lightfoot’s loss a ‘warning sign for the country’
  8. It was the most visited national park in 2022, but it isn’t exactly a park
  9. Three things to know about what critics are calling Mississippi’s ‘Jim ...
  10. Tester emerges as make-or-break Senate vote for Biden agenda  
  11. Kari Lake wins CPAC vice president poll, topping DeSantis, Haley
  12. Legal experts say Fox News on shaky legal ground in Dominion lawsuit  
  13. Up to 40 percent of Americans fear flying. It’s easily treated.
  14. Ronny Jackson jabs Biden over cancerous lesion removal
  15. Greene to introduce resolution declaring Antifa a terrorist organization
  16. Christie jabs at lack of crowd for Trump at CPAC: ‘That room was half-full’
  17. Twitter discloses another possible government censorship effort
  18. New executive order will expand race preferences throughout the federal ...
Load more

Video

See all Video