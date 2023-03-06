Watch live: Biden delivers remarks at Fire Fighters Legislative Conference

President Biden on Monday afternoon is slated to deliver remarks at the 2023 International Association of Fire Fighters Legislative Conference.

Biden is set to headline the event and will become the first sitting president to address the organization in almost 25 years. The International Association of Fire Fighters was the first major labor organization to endorse Biden during his 2020 campaign.

The president is scheduled to speak at 12:15 p.m. ET.

