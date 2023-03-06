Watch live: White House press briefing

trending:

by TheHill.com - 03/06/23 12:55 PM ET
White House Press Secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, is slated to speak to reporters at a press briefing at The White House today. 

The briefing comes after President Biden spoke earlier in the day at the 2023 International Association of Fire Fighters Legislative Conference (IAFF). The IAFF was the first major labor group to endorse Biden for his 2020 presidential run.

Yesterday, Biden traveled to Selma and Montgomery, Alabama, to speak at the 58th anniversary of Bloody Sunday, when peaceful civil rights marchers were attacked by law enforcement, an event that ultimately helped spur the passage of voting rights legislation.

During his speech, Biden advocated for strengthening voting rights in the US, through the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the Freedom to Vote Act. 

Later this week, Biden is slated to travel to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to speak about his federal budget proposal.

Monday’s press briefing is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.
