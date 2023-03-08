Watch live: White House press briefing

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is slated to hold a press briefing on Wednesday afternoon as President Biden prepares to unveil his budget proposal.

Biden will release his budget for fiscal 2024 on Thursday and is expected to reiterate calls to raise taxes on wealthier Americans as part of a push to reduce the deficit by $2 trillion over the next decade.

Jean-Pierre is also expected to receive questions about the killings of two kidnapped Americans in Mexico after they traveled there in a small group for a medical procedure.

The event is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. ET. Watch the live video above.