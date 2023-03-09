trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Video

Watch live: Norfolk Southern CEO, EPA officials testify before Senate panel

by TheHill.com - 03/09/23 9:36 AM ET
by TheHill.com - 03/09/23 9:36 AM ET

Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw along with EPA officials on Thursday morning are slated to testify before the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee on the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio last month.

The derailment caused a spill of hazardous materials, with emergency crews conducting a controlled burn of the substances in an attempt to clean up the damages. Residents within a one mile radius of the crash were evacuated, and East Palestine Mayor Trent Conaway declared a state of emergency.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

Tags East Palestine East Palestine train derailment East Palestine train derailment Norfolk Southern Norfolk Southern Norfolk Southern Railway Ohio Ohio train derailment United States Washington D.C.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Video News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. ‘Shut your mouth’: GOP senator clashes with union leader during hearing
  2. La Niña is officially over, NOAA announces: What does that mean?
  3. Biden lays down first marker in fiscal talks with McCarthy 
  4. Artificial intelligence will destroy ‘laptop class’ workers
  5. Trump attorney admits misrepresenting evidence of election fraud
  6. 33 Senate Democrats join Republicans to block DC crime bill
  7. Sparks fly in first Chicago mayoral runoff debate as candidates trade barbs
  8. House GOP organizing trip to see jailed Jan. 6 defendants, led by Marjorie ...
  9. Biden set to unveil more than $2 trillion in tax hikes in budget 
  10. China brought down its balloon after it crossed Latin America
  11. Most in new poll view ‘woke’ as positive term
  12. Three things to know about what critics are calling Mississippi’s ‘Jim ...
  13. McConnell hospitalized after fall in DC
  14. Carlson shows two sides to his views on Trump, supporters
  15. Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell hospitalized after fall
  16. Veterans group: Ban Fox News on military bases
  17. Federal judge rules Biden’s border parole policy illegal
  18. Biden zeroing in on candidates to be his 2024 campaign manager 
Load more

Video

See all Video