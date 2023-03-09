Watch live: Norfolk Southern CEO, EPA officials testify before Senate panel

Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw along with EPA officials on Thursday morning are slated to testify before the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee on the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio last month.

The derailment caused a spill of hazardous materials, with emergency crews conducting a controlled burn of the substances in an attempt to clean up the damages. Residents within a one mile radius of the crash were evacuated, and East Palestine Mayor Trent Conaway declared a state of emergency.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET.

