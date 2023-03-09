trending:

Watch live: Biden delivers remarks on his budget for fiscal year 2024

by TheHill.com - 03/09/23 11:56 AM ET
President Biden on Thursday afternoon is set to deliver remarks on his budget proposal for fiscal year 2024 in Philadelphia.

Biden is expected to use his budget proposal to go on the attack against Republicans and use it to help make the case for his reelection, touching on issues like Social Security and Medicare and reducing the federal deficit.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET.

