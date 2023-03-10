trending:

Watch live: Biden delivers remarks on February jobs report

by TheHill.com - 03/10/23 10:22 AM ET
President Biden on Friday morning is slated to deliver remarks on the February jobs report, which saw better-than-expected job growth for the month.

The economy added 311,000 jobs in February while the unemployment rate rose to 3.6 percent, according to data released by the Labor Department.

Despite the jobs gain, the report showed signs that the labor market may finally be giving in to the pressure of eight consecutive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10:45 a.m. ET.

