Watch live: Biden delivers remarks on US banking system, economy

by TheHill.com - 03/13/23 8:53 AM ET
President Biden on Monday will deliver remarks on the U.S. economy as federal regulators work to protect the financial system after Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank shut down over the weekend.

The U.S. government took big steps Sunday to try and prevent a banking crisis after the historic bank failures. Assurance was made to all depositors at Silicon Valley Bank that they could access all their money quickly.

Biden is scheduled to deliver the remarks at 9 a.m.

