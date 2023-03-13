trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Video

Watch live: Biden delivers remarks on AUKUS partnership

by TheHill.com - 03/13/23 2:00 PM ET
by TheHill.com - 03/13/23 2:00 PM ET

President Biden on Monday is slated to deliver remarks on the Australia-United Kingdom-United States partnership from San Diego, Calif..

Biden is expected to announce a deal with the United Kingdom and Australia to develop nuclear-powered submarines to bolster their naval forces amid recent reports that China has been strengthening its navy.

The trilateral partnership was announced 18 months ago, on Sept. 15, 2021, in order to highlight the U.S.’s commitment to a stable Indo-Pacific region.

The event is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

Tags AUKUS AUKUS Australia Australia Biden Biden administration biden administration Joe Biden President Biden San Diego United Kingdom United Kingdom United States

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Video News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Jean-Pierre calls for Pence to apologize for Buttigieg, postpartum depression ...
  2. Prosecutors say Tucker Carlson omitted key Jan. 6 footage of ‘QAnon Shaman’
  3. Moscow fumes as Ukraine considers changing Russia’s official name
  4. Five things to know about the Silicon Valley Bank takeover
  5. ‘National Customer Rage Survey’ points to troubling trend among US ...
  6. Feinstein, Fetterman absences leave Democrats with fragile majority
  7. McCarthy and Jeffries forge relationship amid partisan fire
  8. If Biden doesn’t run, would Bernie be the best alternative?
  9. Spring break: What to know about Mexico’s ‘do not travel’ warnings
  10. Warren blames Congress for ‘entirely avoidable’ bank failures
  11. Biden says ‘our banking system is safe’ amid Silicon Valley Bank fallout
  12. Zelensky: Russia suffering heavy losses in Bakhmut
  13. Giant seaweed blob twice the width of the US takes aim at Florida
  14. Are your old coins and bills valuable? Expert explains what to look for
  15. Michael Cohen at Manhattan courthouse before expected Trump grand jury ...
  16. Permanent daylight saving time? Where efforts to ‘lock the clocks’ stand
  17. Haley attacks Biden over ‘bailout’ of Silicon Valley Bank
  18. Trump heads to Iowa under shadow of possible NY indictment
Load more

Video

See all Video