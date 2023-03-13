Watch live: Biden delivers remarks on AUKUS partnership

President Biden on Monday is slated to deliver remarks on the Australia-United Kingdom-United States partnership from San Diego, Calif..

Biden is expected to announce a deal with the United Kingdom and Australia to develop nuclear-powered submarines to bolster their naval forces amid recent reports that China has been strengthening its navy.

The trilateral partnership was announced 18 months ago, on Sept. 15, 2021, in order to highlight the U.S.’s commitment to a stable Indo-Pacific region.

The event is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. ET.

