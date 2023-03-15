Watch live: Senate Judiciary holds hearing on gun regulations and public safety

Witnesses are slated to testify in a hearing before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee regarding public safety and gun regulations.

The hearing will focus on the 2022 Supreme Court case New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen, which considered the constitutionality of concealed-carrying pistols in New York state.

The court ruled 6-3 that the New York law, which mandated that people applying to concealed-carry a pistol had to have a specific and special reason for doing so, was unconstitutional, and violated the Fourteenth and Second Amendments.

Today’s witnesses include Ruth Glenn of the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence; Eric Ruben from Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law; Stephen Lindley of Combating Crime Guns Initiative; Amy Swearer of the Heritage Foundation; and Rafael Manual and Nick Ohnell from the Manhattan Institute.

The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET.

