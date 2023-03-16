trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Video

Watch live: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies on Biden’s 2024 budget proposal

by TheHill.com - 03/16/23 9:20 AM ET
by TheHill.com - 03/16/23 9:20 AM ET

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday morning is slated to testify before the Senate Finance Committee on President Biden’s 2024 budget proposal.

Biden’s budget proposal includes plans to extend the lifetime of programs like Medicare and Social Security, tax increases on wealthier Americans to help reduce the deficit over the next decade and funding for many Democratic priorities.

Presidential budget proposals typically do not become law, and Biden’s has an especially thin chance with the House controlled by Republicans and Democrats holding a narrow majority in the Senate.

The hearing is set to begin at 10 a.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

Tags 2024 budget 2024 budget Biden Biden 2024 budget proposal Biden administration biden administration biden budget biden budget Janet Yellen United States Washington D.C.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Video News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP lawmakers cringe over Trump’s effort to destroy DeSantis 
  2. Senate Republicans distance themselves from DeSantis’s Ukraine stance
  3. Meltdown: Paul storms out of Homeland Security markup after clash on ...
  4. Grand jury heard another recording of Trump pressuring Georgia official: report
  5. US military releases footage of Russian warplane forcing down Air Force drone
  6. ‘Unfortunate and wrong’: Angry taxpayers respond to latest bank bailouts
  7. Mormon church to make massive water contribution to Great Salt Lake
  8. New Florida bill would ban diversity, inclusion programs on university campuses
  9. Romney grills Biden official about Social Security in tense exchange
  10. Biden administration names first round of drugs to face Medicare rebate ...
  11. Airline investigating after flight attendants allegedly fight over ...
  12. Will the Supreme Court read the Heroes Act (authorizing Biden’s student loan ...
  13. Texas legislature could strip cities of local authority 
  14. US, Russia on the hunt for downed drone
  15. Conservative author Bethany Mandel struggles to come up with definition of ...
  16. Former Australian PM on submarine deal with US: ‘It must be the worst deal in ...
  17. Michigan Senate votes to repeal right-to-work law in victory for organized labor
  18. Watch live: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies on Biden’s 2024 budget ...
Load more

Video

See all Video