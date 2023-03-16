Watch live: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies on Biden’s 2024 budget proposal

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday morning is slated to testify before the Senate Finance Committee on President Biden’s 2024 budget proposal.

Biden’s budget proposal includes plans to extend the lifetime of programs like Medicare and Social Security, tax increases on wealthier Americans to help reduce the deficit over the next decade and funding for many Democratic priorities.

Presidential budget proposals typically do not become law, and Biden’s has an especially thin chance with the House controlled by Republicans and Democrats holding a narrow majority in the Senate.

The hearing is set to begin at 10 a.m. ET.

