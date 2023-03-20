Watch live: Biden holds reception celebrating Nowruz
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Monday afternoon are slated to hold a reception celebrating Nowruz, marking the traditional Persian New Year and the start of spring.
The event is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
