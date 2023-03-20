trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Video

Watch live: Biden holds reception celebrating Nowruz

by TheHill.com - 03/20/23 11:47 AM ET
by TheHill.com - 03/20/23 11:47 AM ET

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Monday afternoon are slated to hold a reception celebrating Nowruz, marking the traditional Persian New Year and the start of spring.

The event is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

Tags Biden Biden administration biden administration Jill Biden Jill Biden Nowruz Nowruz Nowruz President Biden President Biden United States Washington D.C.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Video News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House Republicans seek testimony from Manhattan DA on Trump hush money probe
  2. The first indictment
  3. McConnell’s absence leaves colleagues wondering about GOP’s future
  4. Barricades unloaded near Manhattan criminal court ahead of possible Trump ...
  5. Cohen: Trump will ‘absolutely’ take mugshot, be fingerprinted if arrested
  6. Trump moves to quash Georgia election probe
  7. Trump cheers news of ‘most important witness’ in New York hush-money probe
  8. DeSantis slams Manhattan DA in first remarks on potential Trump indictment
  9. Sununu on possible Trump arrest: ‘Democrats have misplayed this’
  10. Five fights brewing in the crucial $1.4 trillion farm bill
  11. ChatGPT sends shockwaves across college campuses
  12. Chris Christie: ‘The circus continues’ on Trump calling for protests over ...
  13. Trump’s potential arrest hangs over Capitol Hill
  14. Is Ron DeSantis slipping?
  15. Judge temporarily blocks Biden water rule in Texas, Idaho
  16. Trump accuses Manhattan DA of ‘interference in a presidential election’
  17. The Fed circumvented the debt ceiling to borrow billions for failed banks
  18. ‘We don’t want spring break’: Miami Beach imposes curfew after shootings
Load more

Video

See all Video