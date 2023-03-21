trending:

Watch live: Biden holds arts and humanities award ceremony

by TheHill.com - 03/21/23 4:02 PM ET
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Tuesday afternoon are slated to host an arts and humanities award ceremony at the White House.

Biden is set to honor is Bruce Springsteen, who has sold about 140 million albums, as well around a dozen other individuals and groups.

The event is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET.

