Watch live: White House press briefing

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Wednesday afternoon is slated to hold a press briefing.

The briefing comes after Biden signed a bill on Monday to declassify information related to the origins of COVID-19 after the measure was passed unanimously in Congress.

Biden also on Monday issued his first veto, which struck down a measure that would have prohibited retirement fund managers from considering environmental and other social issues when building an investment portfolio.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. ET.

