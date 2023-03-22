trending:

Watch live: White House press briefing

by TheHill.com - 03/22/23 1:08 PM ET
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Wednesday afternoon is slated to hold a press briefing.

The briefing comes after Biden signed a bill on Monday to declassify information related to the origins of COVID-19 after the measure was passed unanimously in Congress.

Biden also on Monday issued his first veto, which struck down a measure that would have prohibited retirement fund managers from considering environmental and other social issues when building an investment portfolio.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. ET.

