Watch live: TikTok CEO testifies before Congress

The House Committee on Energy and Commerce on Thursday morning is slated to hold a hearing on the social media giant TikTok and protecting Americans’ data privacy online, with TikTok CEO Shou Chew set to testify.

Chew is expected to testify about how his company will make several commitments aimed to address security concerns, including prioritizing safety — particularly for teens — securing U.S. user data from unauthorized foreign access and promoting freedom of expression that is not influenced by any government.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET.

