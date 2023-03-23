Watch live: Blinken testifies on State budget proposal

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday morning is slated to testify before the House Foreign Affairs Committee on the State Department’s 2024 budget proposal.

The president’s budget proposal for fiscal year 2024 includes $63.1 billion for the State Department, which will help to continue to support Ukraine, invest in Indo-Pacific partnerships, and strengthen global Democracy.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET.

