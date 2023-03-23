Watch live: Austin, Milley testify on Biden’s budget proposal

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley on Thursday morning are slated to testify before the House Appropriations Committee on President Biden’s proposed fiscal 2024 budget for the Defense Department.

The White House budget proposal asks for a total of $842 billion for the Department of Defense, aimed at helping counter China, accelerating modernization in the military and raising pay for members of the military, among other items.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET.

