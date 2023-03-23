trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Video

Watch live: Austin, Milley testify on Biden’s budget proposal

by TheHill.com - 03/23/23 9:53 AM ET
by TheHill.com - 03/23/23 9:53 AM ET

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley on Thursday morning are slated to testify before the House Appropriations Committee on President Biden’s proposed fiscal 2024 budget for the Defense Department.

The White House budget proposal asks for a total of $842 billion for the Department of Defense, aimed at helping counter China, accelerating modernization in the military and raising pay for members of the military, among other items.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

Tags 2024 budget Biden biden 2024 budget Biden 2024 budget proposal Biden budget proposal budget proposal Department of Defense House Appropriations Committee Lloyd Austin Mark Milley United States Washington D.C.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Video News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Bragg fights GOP effort to force his testimony on Trump probe
  2. Texas ‘preemption’ bills escalate war between liberal cities, conservative ...
  3. Bragg says Trump created ‘false expectation’ on potential arrest
  4. GOP questions DeSantis attacks on Trump ahead of possible indictment
  5. Jackson pens solo dissent as Supreme Court vacates abortion ruling
  6. Mystery surrounds possible Trump indictment
  7. Biden approval rating nears lowest point of presidency: survey
  8. Trump calls for removal of every top official investigating him
  9. Young Americans are once again switching up how they date
  10. Rand Paul: ‘I wouldn’t vaccinate my children’
  11. Jeffries waves aside plan to raise debt limit with House discharge petition 
  12. Oversight panel distances from Gaetz, Greene push to bring Tara Reade for ...
  13. Van Jones says Bragg may ‘step back from the brink’ on charging Trump
  14. Manhattan grand jury not meeting Thursday in Trump probe
  15. Trump to appear on Hannity amid tensions with Fox News
  16. Fake AI images of ‘Trump arrest’ hit internet 
  17. Trump lashes out at DeSantis over Piers Morgan interview
  18. Michigan GOP chair not apologizing after comparing gun reform to ...
Load more

Video

See all Video