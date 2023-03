by TheHill.com - 03/23/23 11:30 AM ET

by TheHill.com - 03/23/23 11:30 AM ET



President Biden is slated to host an event at the White House today commemorating the 13th anniversary of the Affordable Care Act, also known as ObamaCare, which Biden has said is under attack by Republicans.



Biden is likely to discuss how budget proposals from congressional Republicans could cut health care spending. In February 2023, the White House released a statement about the potential repercussions of Republicans repealing the Affordable Care Act, including “higher health care costs for tens of millions of Americans; ending critical protections for people with pre-existing conditions; millions of people losing health coverage and care; and threats to health care for seniors and people with disabilities, including growing home care waiting lists and worse nursing home care.”



The statement also called for Republicans to release detailed plans for what cuts they would make to the Affordable Care Act, Medicaid and other programs.



The event is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.



