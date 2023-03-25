Watch live: Trump holds first official 2024 campaign rally in Waco, Texas
Former President Trump is holding his first official 2024 campaign rally on Saturday evening.
He traveled to friendly territory in Waco, Texas, for the campaign event, which is set to be in stark contrast to his campaign’s more low-key events so far this cycle.
The event also comes as he grapples with a potential indictment, amid other legal troubles.
Watch the live video above.
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
More Video News
Video
Video
Video
Video
Video/Hill.TV
Top Stories
Administration
House
Campaign
House