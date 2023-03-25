trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Video

Watch live: Trump holds first official 2024 campaign rally in Waco, Texas

by THE HILL STAFF - 03/25/23 6:58 PM ET
by THE HILL STAFF - 03/25/23 6:58 PM ET

Former President Trump is holding his first official 2024 campaign rally on Saturday evening.

He traveled to friendly territory in Waco, Texas, for the campaign event, which is set to be in stark contrast to his campaign’s more low-key events so far this cycle. 

The event also comes as he grapples with a potential indictment, amid other legal troubles.

Watch the live video above.

Tags

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Video News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Watch live: Trump holds first official 2024 campaign rally in Waco, Texas
  2. DeSantis looks to revamp strategy amid signs of political strain
  3. These are the most livable US cities in 2023, study finds
  4. House Republicans rebuke Bragg’s ‘unavailing’ refusal to provide ...
  5. Andrew Cuomo slams NY, Georgia investigations into Trump as feeding ‘cancer ...
  6. Squeezed by investigations, Trump escalates violent rhetoric
  7. Politics are increasingly a dating dealbreaker — especially for women 
  8. Alvin Bragg may have been asked to delay Trump charges: John Dean
  9. Greene, Democrats offer tale-of-two-jails after visit with Jan. 6 defendants
  10. House Republicans pass Parents Bill of Rights
  11. Why 5 House Republicans voted against the GOP’s Parents Bill of Rights
  12. Idaho governor signs legislation allowing execution by firing squad
  13. Oliver Stone is half right regarding nuclear energy and climate change
  14. Could Trump win by losing? Sometimes ‘nothing’ is ‘a real cool hand’
  15. China raids US firm in Beijing, detains five staff members
  16. Trump warns of ‘potential death and destruction’ if he’s indicted
  17. Michigan becomes first state in decades to repeal ‘right-to-work’ law ...
  18. Five reasons to dread the 2024 presidential election
Load more

Video

See all Video