Watch live: Biden delivers remarks after school shooting in Nashville

President Biden is slated to deliver remarks Monday afternoon on the school shooting that occurred Monday morning in Nashville.

A female allegedly entered through a side entrance with two assault-style weapons and a handgun, killing at least three children and three adults before being killed by police at Covenant School, which is listed as a Christian elementary school. Police have not yet released the name of the suspect.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET.

